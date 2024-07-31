Stocks in play: CGI Inc.
Reports third-quarter financial figures. Revenue of $3.67 billion, up 1.3% year-over-year or 0.2% year-over-year in constant currency. Earnings before income taxes of $594.0 million, up 6.3% year-over-year, for a margin of 16.2%. CGI Inc. shares T.GIB.A are trading $4.22 at $154.72.
Read:
Generative AI to Benefit from Trillion-Dollar Tech Company Investments
The Race to Secure Data in a Quantum World: Tech Developers Lead the Charge
Copper Price Set to Rebound Amid Supply Shortages and EV Demand Surge, Miners Respond
Major Telecom Breach Sparks New Wave of Security Innovations in Tech