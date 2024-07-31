Stocks in play: CGI Inc.

Yahoo Finance Video

A clear narrative is emerging in equities (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) as the tech sector (XLK) undergoes a rotation, with Big Tech earnings failing to impress investors despite high valuations. Winthrop Capital Management portfolio manager Luke Stone joins Catalysts to discuss these market dynamics. Stone observes a "rotation narrative" in the markets, where the Magnificent Seven stocks' valuations are considered too lofty, making it "very hard to hit" expectations. As this trend continues, he suggests investors may reduce their positions in these stocks and look elsewhere in the broader market for attractive opportunities. "Investors are growing a little bit impatient that we're kicking the can down the road," Stone notes, referring to Big Tech names as investors wait for AI investments to yield returns. He cautions, "all of this CapEx [capital expenditures] is great today, but if you don't have a customer base to execute on in a year from now, or if that customer base declines from worsening economic scenarios, you're going to run into issues down the road." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Angel Smith