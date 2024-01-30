Stocks in play: CGI Inc.
And Posti Group, the leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics, have entered a 10-year strategic partnership for the development and delivery of digital multichannel messaging services. Through the agreement, Posti will partner with CGI on production of these services, and transfer 88 professionals who are based in Finland, Poland, Latvia and Estonia. CGI Inc. shares T.GIB.A are trading unchanged at $148.23.
