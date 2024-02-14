Stocks in play: Centerra Gold Inc.
And its subsidiary, Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc., have entered into an additional agreement with RGLD Gold AG, a subsidiary of Royal Gold, Inc., relating to the Mount Milligan Mine, which has resulted in a life of mine extension to 2035 and establishes favourable parameters for potential future mine life extensions. Centerra Gold Inc. shares T.CG are trading unchanged at $6.14.
