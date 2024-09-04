Stocks in play: Centamin PLC
Following the July 2024 announcement of the positive results of the definitive feasibility study at its Doropo Gold Project ("Doropo") in north-eastern Côte d'Ivoire, the company announced that the NI 43-101 technical report has now been filed on SEDAR. Centamin PLC shares T.CEE are trading down $0.07 at $2.12.
