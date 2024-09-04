Stocks in play: Centamin PLC

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower on Wall Street, a day after the market’s worst performance in a month. The S&P 500 is down 0.3% Wednesday following a 2.1% drop a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite is off by 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11 points, or less than 0.1%. Investors concerned about the strength of the U.S. economy will be closely watching the latest update on job openings from the Labor Department. Shares of Dollar Tree are sharply lower after the bargain store c