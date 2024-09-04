Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,054.45
    +12.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,528.01
    -0.92 (-0.02%)
     

  • DOW

    41,005.23
    +68.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7381
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.78
    -0.56 (-0.80%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    76,602.66
    -2,739.38 (-3.45%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.75
    -0.02 (-2.21%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,519.20
    -3.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,149.21
    -68.42 (-3.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8270
    -0.0170 (-0.44%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,075.28
    -61.02 (-0.36%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    22.55
    +1.83 (+8.83%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,250.76
    -47.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,047.61
    -1,638.70 (-4.24%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6676
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN MIXED AS GROWTH WORRIES WEIGH ON SENTIMENT

Nvidia shares extend losses after U.S. regulators reportedly stepped up an antitrust probe

Stocks in play: Centamin PLC

Baystreet.ca

Following the July 2024 announcement of the positive results of the definitive feasibility study at its Doropo Gold Project ("Doropo") in north-eastern Côte d'Ivoire, the company announced that the NI 43-101 technical report has now been filed on SEDAR. Centamin PLC shares T.CEE are trading down $0.07 at $2.12.

