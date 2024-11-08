Stocks in play: CareRx Corporation

In This Article:
Reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Revenue for the quarter was $92.8 million as compared to $92.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $93.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $7.8 million as compared to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. CareRx Corporation shares T.CRRX are trading down $0.04 at $1.78.
