Stocks in play: Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
Announced today Alfredo C. M. Tan as our new Chief Digital & Information Officer, effective August 7. Alfredo takes over for Matt Blonder who will be departing Canada Goose. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares T.GOOS are trading up $0.09 at $17.45.
