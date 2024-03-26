Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,975.50
    +33.22 (+0.15%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,232.98
    +14.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • DOW

    39,362.78
    +49.14 (+0.12%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7371
    +0.0009 (+0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    81.99
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    95,276.15
    +1,592.51 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,185.50
    +9.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,086.23
    +12.07 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2570
    +0.0040 (+0.09%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,460.12
    +75.65 (+0.46%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.06
    -0.13 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,924.61
    +7.04 (+0.09%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,398.03
    -16.09 (-0.04%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6792
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS POP AS WALL ST. LOOKS TO CONTINUE RECORD-SETTING RUN

Wall Street took a break from rally on Monday, with all three major indexes dipping slightly

Stocks in play: CAE Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Today announced that it is the first leading aviation simulation and training organization to seamlessly integrate a gaming engine into its full-flight simulator (FFS) visual system and achieve level D qualification*, the highest level of qualification for a FFS. The FFS is equipped with the next-generation CAE Prodigy Image Generator (IG), which leverages gaming technology through Epic Games' Unreal Engine, marrying highly realistic 3D visuals with high-end full-motion simulation for more realistic pilot training in a virtual environment. CAE Inc. shares T.CAE are trading down $0.03 at $27.49.

