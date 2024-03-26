Stocks in play: CAE Inc.
Today announced that it is the first leading aviation simulation and training organization to seamlessly integrate a gaming engine into its full-flight simulator (FFS) visual system and achieve level D qualification*, the highest level of qualification for a FFS. The FFS is equipped with the next-generation CAE Prodigy Image Generator (IG), which leverages gaming technology through Epic Games' Unreal Engine, marrying highly realistic 3D visuals with high-end full-motion simulation for more realistic pilot training in a virtual environment. CAE Inc. shares T.CAE are trading down $0.03 at $27.49.
