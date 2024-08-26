Stocks in play: Burcon NutraScience Corporation
Announced the successful completion of a commercial production campaign focused on delivering superior product quality for its premium hemp and canola protein isolates. Burcon NutraScience Corporation shares T.BU are trading up $0.01 at $0.19.
