Stocks in play: Brookfield Asset Management
Through one of its private equity funds, together with its listed affiliate Brookfield Business Partners today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Chemelex from nVent Electric Plc for a purchase price of $1.7 billion. Brookfield Asset Management shares T.BAM are trading down $3.38 at $83.60.

