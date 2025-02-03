Stocks in play: Brookfield Asset Management

In This Article:
Through one of its private equity funds, together with its listed affiliate Brookfield Business Partners today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Chemelex from nVent Electric Plc for a purchase price of $1.7 billion. Brookfield Asset Management shares T.BAM are trading down $3.38 at $83.60.
