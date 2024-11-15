Stocks in play: Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.

In This Article:
Today released its third-quarter consolidated financial results. Revenue in the third quarter amounted to $126.8 million, compared to the $12.8 million generated in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting the acquisition completed on March 31, 2024. The Company generated a net loss of $10.8 million or $1.14 per fully diluted share, compared to net earnings of $8.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share in 2023, primarily driven by a loss of $10.8 million on the fair valuation of the Exchangeable Units. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. shares T.BRE are trading down $0.34 at $14.96.
