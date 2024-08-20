Stocks in play: Boralex inc.
Announced the closing of a $95-million financing for the 52 MW Témiscouata II wind farm, located on public lands in the municipalities of Saint-Elzéar-de-Témiscouata and Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata, Quebec, and in operation since 2015. This financing was provided by Desjardins, as Sole Lender and Sole Arranger. Boralex inc. shares T.BLX are trading down $0.15 at $33.33.
