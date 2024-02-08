Stocks in play: Bombardier
Presented strong 2023 full-year financial results. 2023 revenues of $8 billion, up 16% year-over-year, driven by higher deliveries and record-setting business jet aftermarket revenues of $1.75 billion, up 16% year-over-year. 2023 adjusted EBITDA reflects significant 32% year-over-year jump to $1.23 billion. Full year reported EBIT reached $793 million. Bombardier shares T.BBD.B are trading unchanged at $52.78.
