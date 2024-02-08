Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,914.68
    -54.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,993.23
    -1.83 (-0.04%)
     

  • DOW

    38,694.43
    +17.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7419
    -0.0009 (-0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.26
    +1.40 (+1.90%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    60,688.90
    +2,544.73 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,046.40
    -5.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,950.36
    -3.27 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    +0.0340 (+0.83%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,747.77
    -8.87 (-0.06%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.99
    +0.16 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,628.55
    -0.20 (-0.00%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,863.28
    +743.36 (+2.06%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6895
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN STEADY AS S&P 500 EYES 5,000 MARK

Investors question whether gains can be sustained, given the concentrated group of megacaps driving them

Stocks in play: Bombardier

Baystreet.ca

Presented strong 2023 full-year financial results. 2023 revenues of $8 billion, up 16% year-over-year, driven by higher deliveries and record-setting business jet aftermarket revenues of $1.75 billion, up 16% year-over-year. 2023 adjusted EBITDA reflects significant 32% year-over-year jump to $1.23 billion. Full year reported EBIT reached $793 million. Bombardier shares T.BBD.B are trading unchanged at $52.78.

Read: