Stocks in play: BlackBerry Limited
And HaleyTek AB announced the launch of HaleyTek's Generic Automotive Platform (GAP), a state-of-the-art cockpit software platform. GAP provides access to a seamless, agile Android Automotive development environment, accelerating the time-to-market for feature-rich, next-generation infotainment systems. BlackBerry Limited shares T.BB are trading unchanged at $86.20.
Read:
Copper Prices Steady as Optimism Grows: Miners Eye New Projects Amid Global Supply Chain Shifts
AI and Quantum Computing: The Next Frontier in Cybersecurity with NIST's New Standards
The Future of Medicine: Drug Delivery Innovations Leading a $700 Billion Market
Federal Agencies Turn to AI for Cybersecurity: Investment Opportunities Explored
AI Investment Nears $1 Trillion: Big Tech and New Entrants Battle for Dominance