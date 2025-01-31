Baystreet
Stocks in play: Bitfarms Ltd.
In This Article:

Announced it has engaged two expert consultants in HPC strategy and artificial intelligence (“AI”), Appleby Strategy Group (“ASG”) and World Wide Technology, to conduct a comprehensive feasibility analysis on all its North American sites and advise on its global HPC/AI strategy. Bitfarms Ltd. shares T.BITF are trading up $0.03 at $2.18.

