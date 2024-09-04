Stocks in play: BioVaxys Technology Corp
Announces it has been invited to present "A Novel Delivery System for Personalized Peptide & mRNA Vaccines for More Targeted Therapies" at The Personalized Cancer Vaccine Summit (formerly known as the mRNA Cancer Vaccine Summit) to be held December 3-5, 2024, in Boston, MA. The 3-day program brings together top industry players developing individualized approaches in mRNA, DNA, peptide, viral, dendritic cells, and optimizing personalized cancer vaccine approaches with immune-checkpoint inhibitor combinations to combat multiple tumor specific pathways and minimize off-target effects. BioVaxys Technology Corp shares C.BIOV are trading up one cent at $0.06.
