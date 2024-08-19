Stocks in play: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc
Announces the Company’s proprietary Vectorite with Clonostachys Rosea CR-7 has been approved by Mexico’s COFEPRIS (The Federal Commission for Protection from Sanitary Risks), the country’s health authority responsible for registration of plant protection products, for use as a fungicide on commercial crops. The approval covers delivery of CR-7 using both bumble bees and honeybees on various high value crops, including the berry group of crops and indoor vegetables. Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc shares C.BEE are trading unchanged at $0.01.
