Stocks in play: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc
Announces it has entered into debt settlement agreements to fully settle outstanding debts owed to three creditors and one director for M&A advisory services, expenses for reimbursement and directors fees. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 7,409,715 common shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per Share, Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc shares C.BEE are trading up one cent at $0.02.
Read:
Tech Companies Leading the Charge in the Transformative AI Era
Exposing 'AI Washing': Real Tech Developers Making Authentic AI Contributions
Cancer Rates Surge: Key Biotech Stocks Leading the Charge in Oncology Drug Development
Agritech Industry Makes Strides in Ensuring Sustainable and Secure Food Supply
Tech Giants Drive AI Advancements as US Considers New Investment Rules for China