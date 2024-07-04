Advertisement
Stocks in play: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc

Baystreet.ca

Announces it has entered into debt settlement agreements to fully settle outstanding debts owed to three creditors and one director for M&A advisory services, expenses for reimbursement and directors fees. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 7,409,715 common shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per Share, Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc shares C.BEE are trading up one cent at $0.02.

