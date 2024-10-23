Stocks in play: Baylin Technologies Inc.

In This Article:
Announced that its subsidiary, Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc., has won $800,000 in business from the operations and maintenance provider for the Government of Canada's North Warning System. Baylin Technologies Inc. shares T.BYL are trading unchanged at $0.44.
