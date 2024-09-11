Stocks in play: Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Today announced the approval by Health Canada of PrCABTREOTM (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel 1.2%/0.15%/3.1%, a new triple-combination topical prescription treatment for acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares T.BHC are trading unchanged at $8.52.
