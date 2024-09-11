Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,955.44
    -47.65 (-0.21%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,457.13
    -38.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • DOW

    40,284.77
    -452.19 (-1.11%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7351
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    66.85
    +1.10 (+1.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    76,210.36
    -1,057.05 (-1.37%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    -0.01 (-1.42%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,535.60
    -7.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,082.35
    -15.09 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6650
    +0.0190 (+0.52%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,989.02
    -36.86 (-0.22%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.24
    +0.16 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,215.93
    +9.95 (+0.12%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,619.77
    -539.39 (-1.49%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6671
    +0.0006 (+0.09%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN MIXED AFTER RELEASE OF KEY U.S. INFLATION DATA

Print shows headline inflation of 2.5% in August, a slowdown from July's 2.9% annual rate

Stocks in play: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Today announced the approval by Health Canada of PrCABTREOTM (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel 1.2%/0.15%/3.1%, a new triple-combination topical prescription treatment for acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares T.BHC are trading unchanged at $8.52.

