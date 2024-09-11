Stocks in play: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Reuters

The international aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders - MSF) on Wednesday obtained the release of its migrant rescue ship, which had been grounded two weeks ago by Italy's right-wing government. MSF's Geo Barents vessel was handed a 60-day detention order, the longest on record, for allegedly failing to properly coordinate with Italian and Libyan authorities as it picked up migrants off Libya on Aug. 23. The detention order was the third against the vessel, and the longest to date.