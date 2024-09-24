Advertisement
Stocks in play: Battery X Metals Inc

Baystreet.ca

Announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Recycling Technologies Inc., has entered into an amended research collaboration agreement with a global Top 20 ranked university. As one of North America's largest and most advanced centers for mining engineering education and research, the University's Institute of Mining Engineering will collaborate to further advance the company's proprietary battery-grade material recovery technology. This Agreement, effective August 1, 2024, extends the partnership through June 30, 2025. Battery X Metals Inc shares C.BATX are trading down one cent at $0.08.

