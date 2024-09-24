Stocks in play: Battery X Metals Inc

Reuters

Inflows into gold exchange-traded funds, particularly from Western investors, are set to rise in coming months, adding yet more positive stimulus for already record high bullion prices, analysts said. Gold prices have surged some 27% so far this year to vault $2,600 per ounce, benefiting directly from looser central bank monetary policy and pockets of geo-political tension. Interest rate cutting cycles in the U.S., Europe and latterly China, have fanned bullish sentiment, with players focused on further gains including another record milestone of $3,000.