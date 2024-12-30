Stocks in play: Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

In This Article:
Announced that it has reached commercial production at its 100% owned Zgounder Mine located in the Kingdom of Morocco. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T.AYA are trading down $0.14 at $10.75.
