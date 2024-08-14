Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN MIXED AS INFLATION DATA EASE FEARS

U.S. inflation in line with expectations in July as investors eye Fed rate cuts

Stocks in play: Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Announced interim financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Record revenue of $13.7 million, a 42% increase from Q2-2023 as a result of selling silver concentrate inventory from Q1-2024. Cash flow generated by operating activities of $5.3 million in Q2-2024, a 44% increase compared to Q2-2023. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T.AYA are trading up $0.40 at $14.54.

