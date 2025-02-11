Stocks in play: Avant Technologies Inc

Along with its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc, today announced the selection of Fortrea, a global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry, as the contract research organization to conduct Ainnova's upcoming clinical studies to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Ainnova's Vision AI platform. Fortrea will assist Ainnova in requesting a pre-submission meeting with the FDA for guidance on the clinical testing needed for its Vision AI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy. Fortrea will then work with Ainnova on its FDA submission and a subsequent clinical study before concluding with an FDA 510(k) submission to obtain clearance from the FDA to market its Vision AI platform. Avant Technologies Inc shares O.AVAI are trading -0.07 at $0.64.



Read: