Stocks in play: Avant Technologies, Inc.
Announces it will be expanding its scope for planned enhancements to Avant! AI™ with the intent to deliver best in class security in conjunction with its high-performance data center infrastructure. Avant's announcment marks a significant advancement in data center information management, compliance, and cybersecurity. Avant! AI™ seamlessly integrates with industry-standard data science tools and algorithms, enabling organizations to harness the power of data for deeper insights and informed decision-making. Planned advancements in Avant's proprietary gen AI will have the dual aim of providing early detection of potential security vulnerabilities and recommendations for proactive interventions to enhance cybersecurity baselines, mitigate risks and ensure compliance in today's dynamic digital landscape. Avant Technologies, Inc. shares O.AVAI are trading unchanged at $0.51.
