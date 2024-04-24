Stocks in play: Avant Technologies Inc
Announced that it’s introducing a state-of-the-art supercomputing network and comprehensive licensable dataset. Avant will be collaborating with its technology partner, Wired4Tech, to launch these pivotal developments, which are engineered to accelerate AI adoption and innovation across a broad spectrum of industries. Avant Technologies Inc shares O.AVAI are trading unchanged at $1.26.
