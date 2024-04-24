Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,997.52
    -14.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,085.24
    +14.69 (+0.29%)
     

  • DOW

    38,446.62
    -57.07 (-0.15%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7297
    -0.0024 (-0.32%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.01
    -0.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    90,567.64
    -666.37 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,426.06
    +1.96 (+0.14%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,337.20
    -4.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,995.88
    -6.76 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6360
    +0.0380 (+0.83%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,831.61
    +134.97 (+0.86%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.83
    +0.14 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,066.93
    +22.12 (+0.27%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,460.08
    +907.92 (+2.42%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6819
    -0.0017 (-0.25%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN MIXED, TESLA SURGES DAY AFTER EARNINGS

Tesla shares jump after EV maker vows to speed up launch of more affordable models

Stocks in play: Avant Technologies Inc

Baystreet.ca

Announced that it’s introducing a state-of-the-art supercomputing network and comprehensive licensable dataset. Avant will be collaborating with its technology partner, Wired4Tech, to launch these pivotal developments, which are engineered to accelerate AI adoption and innovation across a broad spectrum of industries. Avant Technologies Inc shares O.AVAI are trading unchanged at $1.26.

