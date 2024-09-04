Stocks in play: Avant Technologies Inc
Announced it will begin exploring new opportunities in the biotechnology sector as part of Avant's strategic review process that is now underway. The process will include reviewing and evaluating strategic technology alternatives that may be available to Avant to further enhance the Company's growth opportunities, development, and prosperity with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. Avant Technologies Inc shares O.AVAI are trading unchanged at $0.60.
