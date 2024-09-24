Stocks in play: Avant Technologies Inc

Reuters

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced on Tuesday a growing number of governments and other groups who feel they are "entitled to a get out of jail free card," citing wars in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip and Sudan. With the nearly year-long war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in besieged Gaza threatening to now engulf Lebanon - where Israel targeted more than a thousand Hezbollah targets on Monday - Guterres made an impassioned plea.