Stocks in play: Avant Technologies Inc
Announced its accelerating efforts to deliver a groundbreaking AI-powered platform designed to transform patient care, optimize clinical workflows, and enhance decision-making for healthcare professionals. Avant's vision for the future of healthcare revolves around leveraging advanced AI and machine learning to provide intelligent, data-driven solutions that address critical challenges in the sector. The Company's ongoing developments focus on creating a secure, scalable AI infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with existing healthcare systems, enabling better care delivery, personalized treatment protocols, and improved patient outcomes. Avant Technologies Inc shares O.AVAI are trading unchanged at $0.49.
