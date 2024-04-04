Advertisement
BREAKING:

FORD DELAYS START OF E.V. PRODUCTION AT OAKVILLE, ONT. PLANT BY TWO YEARS

The U.S. automaker had planned to start production at the Canadian plant in 2025

Stocks in play: Avant Technologies Inc

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Announces its engagement with Wired4Tech, a boutique consulting firm with a specialized division in advanced transmission technologies. This collaboration heralds the creation of a nationwide low latency supercompute grid aimed at enhancing research applications. The new infrastructure, poised to support speeds up to XDR natively across the nation, represents a significant advancement in data transmission and computational research. This initiative is expected to drastically improve the efficiency and capabilities of researchers, scientists, and academics across a variety of fields, driving forward scientific discovery and innovation. Avant Technologies Inc shares O.AVAI are trading unchanged at $0.94.

