Stocks in play: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Has completed $3,500,000 in convertible debenture financing from its significant shareholder, SCR-Sibelco NV, a global leader in material solutions and a leader in the mining and processing of high purity quartz. The proceeds will be used to fund the advancement of its Lake Superior Lithium Project in Thunder Bay, the Nechalacho REE and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, and for working capital and general and administrative expenses. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. shares T.AVL are trading down $0.01 at $0.04.



Read: