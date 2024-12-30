Baystreet
Stocks in play: AutoCanada Inc.
Today announced the successful closing of a second amendment to its credit facility with The Bank of Nova Scotia and other lenders. Key terms include lender approval to amend the definition of EBITDA to include add-backs of up to CAD $35 million for specific one-time expenses, including USD $20 million provisioned for Federal Trade Commission settlement expenses. AutoCanada Inc. shares T.ACQ are trading unchanged at $17.15.

