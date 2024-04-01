Stocks in play: Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Applauds the German government's final endorsement of cannabis legalization, marking a significant step forward in bolstering patient access to medical cannabis with the official passing of the Cannabis Act. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T.ACB are trading down $0.11 at $5.82.
