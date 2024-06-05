Stocks in play: Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Yahoo Finance Video

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are soaring on Monday following the company's announcement of new AI chips, sparking optimism among investors and analysts. In a bullish move, Bank of America analysts have raised their price target on the chipmaker to $1,500, up from the previous target of $1,320. Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Madison Mills break down the details, providing insight into the intensifying competition as AMD (AMD) unveiled its own AI chip. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Angel Smith