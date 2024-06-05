Advertisement
BREAKING:

BANK OF CANADA CUTS BENCHMARK OVERNIGHT RATE BY 25 BPS

Move by the central bank lowers the key rate from 5% to 4.75%

Stocks in play: Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Baystreet.ca

In conjunction with MedReleaf Australia, is excited to announce the launch of its premium 1.2g resin cartridges in Australia. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T.ACB are trading up $0.08 at $8.13.

