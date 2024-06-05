Stocks in play: Aurora Cannabis Inc.
In conjunction with MedReleaf Australia, is excited to announce the launch of its premium 1.2g resin cartridges in Australia. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T.ACB are trading up $0.08 at $8.13.
