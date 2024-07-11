Stocks in play: Aurania Resources Ltd.
Announces that visible gold has been found in the area of the Company's Crunchy Hill target in southeastern Ecuador. The gold was found during basic prospecting by one of Aurania's reconnaissance exploration geologists. The source of this gold needs to be confirmed through further investigation including the completion of assays. Aurania Resources Ltd. shares V.ARU are trading up $0.01 at $0.47.
Read:
Addressing AI's Energy Hunger: Solutions from Leading Data Center Developers
Quantum Computing and Cybersecurity: Preparing for the Future of AI
Tech Companies Leading the Charge in the Transformative AI Era
Exposing 'AI Washing': Real Tech Developers Making Authentic AI Contributions
Cancer Rates Surge: Key Biotech Stocks Leading the Charge in Oncology Drug Development