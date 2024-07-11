Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,520.83
    +170.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,611.40
    -22.51 (-0.40%)
     

  • DOW

    39,776.21
    +54.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7345
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.05
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    78,789.87
    +123.27 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.59
    +6.64 (+0.55%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,410.80
    +31.10 (+1.31%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,111.56
    +59.80 (+2.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1830
    -0.0970 (-2.27%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,458.65
    -188.80 (-1.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.75
    -0.10 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,220.18
    +26.67 (+0.33%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    42,224.02
    +392.03 (+0.94%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6750
    -0.0028 (-0.41%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS WOBBLE AS INVESTORS WEIGH COOLING U.S. INFLATION

CPI declined 0.1% over the previous month, and rose just 3% over the prior year in June

Stocks in play: Aurania Resources Ltd.

Baystreet.ca

Announces that visible gold has been found in the area of the Company's Crunchy Hill target in southeastern Ecuador. The gold was found during basic prospecting by one of Aurania's reconnaissance exploration geologists. The source of this gold needs to be confirmed through further investigation including the completion of assays. Aurania Resources Ltd. shares V.ARU are trading up $0.01 at $0.47.

