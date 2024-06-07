Stocks in play: Aura Minerals Inc.
Has declared and approved the payment of a dividend of US$0.35 per common share (approximately US$25.4 million in total). This payment is above the minimum foreseen in the Company’s Dividend Policy. The Dividend is in respect of and is based on Aura’s expected financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2024. Aura Minerals Inc. shares T.ORA are trading down $0.26 at $12.51.
