Canada markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,101.48
    -127.62 (-0.57%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,350.38
    -2.58 (-0.05%)
     

  • DOW

    38,925.41
    +39.24 (+0.10%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7275
    -0.0041 (-0.56%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.74
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    97,949.98
    -208.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,487.35
    +8.64 (+0.58%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,332.10
    -58.80 (-2.46%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,039.77
    -9.67 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4260
    +0.1450 (+3.39%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,129.71
    -43.41 (-0.25%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.47
    -0.11 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,263.48
    -21.86 (-0.26%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,683.93
    -19.58 (-0.05%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6728
    +0.0014 (+0.21%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS CLIMB DESPITE HOTTER-THAN-EXPECTED JOBS REPORT

The U.S. economy added 272,000 jobs in May, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4%

Stocks in play: Aura Minerals Inc.

Has declared and approved the payment of a dividend of US$0.35 per common share (approximately US$25.4 million in total). This payment is above the minimum foreseen in the Company’s Dividend Policy. The Dividend is in respect of and is based on Aura’s expected financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2024. Aura Minerals Inc. shares T.ORA are trading down $0.26 at $12.51.

