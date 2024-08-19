Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS STEADY AS COUNTDOWN TO JACKSON HOLE BEGINS

The question for investors isn't whether the Fed will lower rates in September, but by how much

Stocks in play: AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Has been appointed by Network Rail to renew and enhance the signaling and telecommunications infrastructure in its Eastern region, which hosts over 6,000 miles of track. AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. shares T.ATRL are trading up $0.02 at $55.18.

