Stocks in play: AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.
Has been appointed by Network Rail to renew and enhance the signaling and telecommunications infrastructure in its Eastern region, which hosts over 6,000 miles of track. AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. shares T.ATRL are trading up $0.02 at $55.18.
Read:
Tech Companies Answering NIST's Quantum Encryption Standards with Innovative Solutions
AI's Contribution to Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care and Operational Efficiency
Biotech Innovations Poised to Transform Pancreatic Cancer Treatment and Patient Outcomes
Copper, Cobalt, and Lithium: The Key Players in the Future of Battery Metals
Preparing for the Quantum Era: How Tech Companies are Developing Next-Gen Cybersecurity