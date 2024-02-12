Stocks in play: ATCO Mining Inc.
Has signed a term sheet, dated February 9, with Standard Uranium Ltd. Pursuant to the Term Sheet, the Optionee will be granted the option to acquire a 75% interest in the 3,061-hectare Atlantic Project located in the eastern Athabasca Basin. ATCO Mining Inc. shares C.STCM are trading up $0.01 at $0.07.
