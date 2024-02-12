Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,084.37
    +74.77 (+0.36%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,025.72
    -0.89 (-0.02%)
     

  • DOW

    38,691.92
    +20.23 (+0.05%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7431
    -0.0001 (-0.02%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.96
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    65,662.21
    +902.11 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,028.30
    -10.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,032.47
    +22.48 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1750
    -0.0120 (-0.29%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,993.02
    +2.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.59
    +0.66 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,580.05
    +7.47 (+0.10%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,897.42
    +34.12 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6904
    +0.0015 (+0.22%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. STOCKS STEADY AFTER S&P 500'S LANDMARK CLOSE

Stocks have gained as the market embraces a clutch of better-than-expected corporate results

Stocks in play: ATCO Mining Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Has signed a term sheet, dated February 9, with Standard Uranium Ltd. Pursuant to the Term Sheet, the Optionee will be granted the option to acquire a 75% interest in the 3,061-hectare Atlantic Project located in the eastern Athabasca Basin. ATCO Mining Inc. shares C.STCM are trading up $0.01 at $0.07.

