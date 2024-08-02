Stocks in play: ATCO Ltd

Cover Media

Our daily routines, such as what we eat and what we do during the day, can affect how we sleep at night. registered nutritionist Sophie Bertrand explains, "Sleep is considered one of the most important foundations to health and research continues to demonstrate its importance and links to different areas of short-term and long-term health.” "Prioritising a good sleep routine is essential to help optimise health. Research suggests getting between 7-9 hours is the sweet spot and going to bed and waking up at the same time each day is ideal too."