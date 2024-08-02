Advertisement
  • S&P/TSX

    22,153.66
    -569.55 (-2.51%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,313.62
    -133.06 (-2.44%)
     

  • DOW

    39,541.87
    -806.10 (-2.00%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7222
    +0.0012 (+0.17%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.39
    -2.92 (-3.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    88,425.50
    -509.27 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    -13.49 (-1.02%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,495.90
    +15.10 (+0.61%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,097.15
    -89.01 (-4.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.1480 (-3.72%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,659.73
    -534.41 (-3.11%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    25.56
    +6.97 (+37.53%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,173.30
    -110.06 (-1.33%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,909.70
    -2,216.63 (-5.81%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6615
    -0.0063 (-0.94%)
     
NASDAQ FALLS 10% FROM RECORD HIGH AS STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES

The U.S. added just 114,000 jobs in July, while unemployment rate rose to 4.3%

Stocks in play: ATCO Ltd

Baystreet.ca

Today announced second quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $96 million ($0.86 per share), $9 million ($0.09 per share) higher compared to $87 million ($0.77 per share) in the second quarter of 2023. ATCO Ltd shares T.ACO.X are trading up $0.06 at $43.46.

