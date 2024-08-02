Stocks in play: ATCO Ltd
Today announced second quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $96 million ($0.86 per share), $9 million ($0.09 per share) higher compared to $87 million ($0.77 per share) in the second quarter of 2023. ATCO Ltd shares T.ACO.X are trading up $0.06 at $43.46.
