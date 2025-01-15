Stocks in play: Ascot Resources Ltd.

In This Article:
Announced a leadership transition, effective January 14, 2025. After collaborative planning with the Board, Derek White will step down as President & CEO. The Board extends its gratitude to Mr. White for his dedicated leadership and contributions to the Company. Ascot Resources Ltd. shares T.AOT are trading up $0.01 at $0.20.
