Stocks in play: Ascot Resources Ltd.
Announced a leadership transition, effective January 14, 2025. After collaborative planning with the Board, Derek White will step down as President & CEO. The Board extends its gratitude to Mr. White for his dedicated leadership and contributions to the Company. Ascot Resources Ltd. shares T.AOT are trading up $0.01 at $0.20.

