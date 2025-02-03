Stocks in play: Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.

In This Article:
Has adopted a shareholder rights plan effective as of January 31, 2025, pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with TSX Trust Company, as rights agent. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. shares T.ASCU are trading unchanged at $1.66.
