Stocks in play: Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
Has adopted a shareholder rights plan effective as of January 31, 2025, pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with TSX Trust Company, as rights agent. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. shares T.ASCU are trading unchanged at $1.66.

