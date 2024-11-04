Stocks in play: Ares Strategic Mining Inc

In This Article:
Announces the Company has shipped its new flotation plant. The plant, which features state-of-the-art flotation technology, will be the only facility of its kind in North America. It is designed to produce acidspar, a high-purity form of fluorspar (calcium fluoride) crucial for various industrial applications, including aluminum production, chemical manufacturing, lithium-ion batteries, electronics, uranium enrichment, cement manufacture, and the creation of specialized glass and ceramics. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C.ARS are trading down one cent at $0.14.
