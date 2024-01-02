Stocks in play: Anaergia Inc.
Announced that all interim conditions in respect to the previously announced equity investment of $40.8 million have been satisfied. Marny Investissement SA has delivered a professional guarantee of payment to Anaergia guaranteeing the performance of its subsidiary’s payment obligations in connection with the Strategic Investment. Anaergia has accepted this guarantee in lieu of the requirement to deliver bank guarantees. Anaergia Inc. shares T.ANRG are trading unchanged at $0.25.
