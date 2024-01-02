Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,906.67
    -51.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,732.03
    -37.80 (-0.79%)
     

  • DOW

    37,609.45
    -80.09 (-0.21%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7504
    -0.0047 (-0.62%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.70
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    60,385.62
    +3,606.63 (+6.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,073.70
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,018.07
    -9.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0730 (+1.89%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,767.64
    -243.71 (-1.62%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.93
    +1.48 (+11.89%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,692.00
    -41.24 (-0.53%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,464.17
    -75.43 (-0.22%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6847
    +0.0013 (+0.19%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS DECLINE TO START NEW YEAR AS APPLE SLIPS

Tech names fall after Barclays analysts downgraded their rating on Apple's stock

Stocks in play: Anaergia Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced that all interim conditions in respect to the previously announced equity investment of $40.8 million have been satisfied. Marny Investissement SA has delivered a professional guarantee of payment to Anaergia guaranteeing the performance of its subsidiary’s payment obligations in connection with the Strategic Investment. Anaergia has accepted this guarantee in lieu of the requirement to deliver bank guarantees. Anaergia Inc. shares T.ANRG are trading unchanged at $0.25.

Read: