Stocks in play: Amex Exploration Inc

Citron Research no longer has a short position in retail traders' favorite GameStop, the short seller said on X.com on Wednesday, days after taking a bearish position in the company. Andrew Left, Citron Research's founder, had said last week he was again betting against GameStop, although his position was "significantly lower" from 2021 when he was forced to close his position after retail traders banded together in online forums and drove an eye popping rally in the stock, squeezing hedge funds. Left told Reuters he would short GameStop again if the stock reached a $45-$50 level.