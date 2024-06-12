Stocks in play: Amex Exploration Inc
Announced a new gold discovery in a never-before-seen lithology within the Beaupré Block of the Perron project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The new zone, named the JT Zone, was found within a felsic to intermediate dike with various levels of sulfide mineralization containing gold grades. Amex Exploration Inc shares V.AMX are trading down $0.01 at $1.65.
