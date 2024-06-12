Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,039.64
    +152.30 (+0.70%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,437.79
    +62.47 (+1.16%)
     

  • DOW

    38,931.44
    +184.02 (+0.47%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7307
    +0.0036 (+0.50%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.35
    +0.45 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    95,799.02
    +4,281.42 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,443.00
    +47.96 (+3.44%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,342.50
    +15.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,083.35
    +59.01 (+2.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2690
    -0.1350 (-3.07%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,651.73
    +308.19 (+1.78%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.42
    -0.43 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,216.05
    +68.24 (+0.84%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,876.71
    -258.08 (-0.66%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6732
    -0.0032 (-0.47%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS CLIMB IN BUSY DAY FOR FED AFTER COOLER CPI PRINT

Inflation in U.S. eases in May as consumer prices rise at slower-than-expected pace

Stocks in play: Amex Exploration Inc

Baystreet.ca

Announced a new gold discovery in a never-before-seen lithology within the Beaupré Block of the Perron project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The new zone, named the JT Zone, was found within a felsic to intermediate dike with various levels of sulfide mineralization containing gold grades. Amex Exploration Inc shares V.AMX are trading down $0.01 at $1.65.

