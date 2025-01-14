Stocks in play: Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Announced 2024 production results from Minera Valle Central (“MVC”), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile. Amerigo reports very strong 2024 production and cash cost results at MVC, significantly beating production and cost guidance. Copper production was 64.6 million pounds, with a Company record of 65.0 million pounds of copper deliveries. Molybdenum production and sales were 1.3 million pounds, also significantly exceeding guidance. “The operational team at MVC achieved a cash cost of $1.89 per pound and a normalized cash cost1 of $1.87 per pound, and there were no environmental incidents or lost time accidents in 2024. In addition to MVC’s operational excellence, MVC’s safety record is also world-class, with its employees having recorded no lost time accidents in over 2 years,” said CEO Aurora Davidson. All dollar amounts are in U.S. funds. Amerigo Resources Ltd. shares T.ARG are trading up $0.02 at $1.61.



