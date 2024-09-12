Stocks in play: Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.
Announced that the Company and Royal Aggregator LP have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement whereby the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company other than those ARR Shares indirectly owned by Altius Minerals Corporation, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. shares T.ARR are trading up $0.81 at $11.81.
