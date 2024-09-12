Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,349.07
    +137.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,566.04
    +11.91 (+0.21%)
     

  • DOW

    40,838.86
    -22.85 (-0.06%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7356
    -0.0012 (-0.16%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    68.52
    +1.21 (+1.80%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    79,077.67
    +3,343.30 (+4.41%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.77
    +0.05 (+7.64%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,575.30
    +32.90 (+1.29%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,102.88
    -0.97 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6700
    +0.0170 (+0.47%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,470.32
    +74.79 (+0.43%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.27
    +0.58 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,220.99
    +27.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,833.27
    +1,213.50 (+3.41%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6663
    -0.0024 (-0.36%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN LOWER AMID MORE U.S. INFLATION COOLDOWN

Traders' odds of a 25 basis point Fed cut now stand at 85%, from around 50% just days ago

Stocks in play: Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.

Baystreet.ca

Announced that the Company and Royal Aggregator LP have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement whereby the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company other than those ARR Shares indirectly owned by Altius Minerals Corporation, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. shares T.ARR are trading up $0.81 at $11.81.

Read: