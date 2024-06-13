Stocks in play: Alithya Group inc.
Reported today its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 ended March 31, 2024. Revenues decreased 11.5% to $120.5 million, compared to $136.2 million for the same quarter last year. Net earnings was $2.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $20.0 million, or $0.21 per share, for the same quarter last year. Alithya Group inc. shares T.ALYA are trading unchanged at $2.25.
