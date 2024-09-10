Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,855.23
    -171.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,471.85
    +0.80 (+0.01%)
     

  • DOW

    40,626.22
    -203.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7350
    -0.0027 (-0.37%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    66.47
    -2.24 (-3.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    77,426.81
    +2,620.80 (+3.50%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.73
    +0.01 (+1.59%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,535.00
    +2.30 (+0.09%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,083.88
    -13.89 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    -0.0130 (-0.35%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,919.77
    +35.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.68
    +0.23 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,205.80
    -65.04 (-0.79%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,159.16
    -56.59 (-0.16%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6669
    -0.0011 (-0.16%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE MIXED AS U.S. INFLATION REPORT LOOMS

Print seen as crucial to determining size of the first Fed interest rate cut in years

Stocks in play: Alamos Gold Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Has been recognized as a TSX30™ 2024 winner by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The annual ranking recognizes the 30 top performing stocks based on their dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. Alamos’ share price increased 134% over the trailing three-year period. Alamos Gold Inc. shares T.AGI are trading up $0.18 at $24.80.

Read: