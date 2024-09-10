Stocks in play: Alamos Gold Inc.
Has been recognized as a TSX30™ 2024 winner by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The annual ranking recognizes the 30 top performing stocks based on their dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. Alamos’ share price increased 134% over the trailing three-year period. Alamos Gold Inc. shares T.AGI are trading up $0.18 at $24.80.
Read:
Analysts Predict Strong Growth for Cancer Vaccine Market: Key Biotech Stocks to Consider
AI and Biotech Developers Lead the Charge in the Next Healthcare Transformation
Copper Prices Steady as Optimism Grows: Miners Eye New Projects Amid Global Supply Chain Shifts
AI and Quantum Computing: The Next Frontier in Cybersecurity with NIST's New Standards
The Future of Medicine: Drug Delivery Innovations Leading a $700 Billion Market