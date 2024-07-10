Stocks in play: Aimia Inc.

SmartAsset

My spouse will inherit her father's house outright upon death and wants to sell it immediately. Would she be subjected to capital gains tax (above the $250,000 exclusion) on the sale and would it matter if only she is on the deed? Or would it make sense to have both of us on the deed to […] The post Ask an Advisor: We’re Inheriting a House. How Can We Avoid Capital Gains Tax When We Sell It? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.