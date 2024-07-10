Stocks in play: Aimia Inc.
Today announced leadership appointments aimed at fast-tracking the rollout of the Company's strategy recently endorsed by shareholders at its annual general meeting, naming James Scarlett as Chair of the newly-formed Strategic Review Committee and Steven Leonard as President and CFO. Aimia's strategy and near-term priorities are focused on unlocking value and returning capital to investors in a responsible and expeditious manner. The appointments are effective immediately. Aimia Inc. shares T.AIM are trading up $0.03 at $2.55.
