Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,191.42
    +148.92 (+0.68%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,595.57
    +18.59 (+0.33%)
     

  • DOW

    39,276.59
    -15.38 (-0.04%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7343
    +0.0009 (+0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    81.37
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    78,497.26
    +223.72 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.47
    +0.46 (+0.04%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,390.50
    +22.60 (+0.95%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,035.77
    +6.29 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2880
    -0.0120 (-0.28%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,545.52
    +116.23 (+0.63%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.47
    -0.04 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,176.51
    +36.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    41,831.99
    +251.82 (+0.61%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS HOLD NEAR RECORDS AS POWELL BUOYS RATE-CUT HOPES

Fed chair on Tuesday hinted stage almost set for lowering interest rates from two-decade highs

Stocks in play: Aimia Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Today announced leadership appointments aimed at fast-tracking the rollout of the Company's strategy recently endorsed by shareholders at its annual general meeting, naming James Scarlett as Chair of the newly-formed Strategic Review Committee and Steven Leonard as President and CFO. Aimia's strategy and near-term priorities are focused on unlocking value and returning capital to investors in a responsible and expeditious manner. The appointments are effective immediately. Aimia Inc. shares T.AIM are trading up $0.03 at $2.55.

Read: