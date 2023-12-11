Stocks in play: ADF GROUP INC.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Household debt Statistics Canada will release its third-quarter national balance sheet and financial flow accounts figures on Wednesday. The report will include the latest reading of how much Canadians owe compared with their household income as well has how much households are paying to service the debt. Dollarama earnings Dollarama Inc. will report its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The retaile