These stocks will benefit from Black Myth: Wukong's monster performance

In just days after launch, Black Myth: Wukong sold over 10 million copies and generated substantial revenue.

Not only does the game's success prove the game's quality, but it also serves as a catalyst for a number of industry sectors, such as gaming hardware and e-commerce.

Several stocks stand to benefit from the game's impressive performance, as per analysts at Citi Research.



“We expect the title should attract a relatively higher mix of hardcore gamers relative to other tactical and casual/platform-based games,” the analysts said.

Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) Limited, which owns a 5% stake in Game Science (the developer of Black Myth: Wukong), stands to gain directly from the game's success.

Apart from its equity stake, Tencent's ecosystem, including cloud services and social media platforms, supports the game's distribution and marketing.

WeChat and QQ, where game-related content has seen massive traffic spikes, could further benefit from the game's success as Tencent cements its dominance in the Chinese gaming industry.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)'s Tmall platform has seen a dramatic increase in gaming-related sales, particularly hardware sales.

The game’s high system requirements have led to increased demand for new PCs, laptops, and gaming consoles, with Tmall reporting over 100% year-on-year growth in GMV for PlayStation 5 sales.

This surge is not limited to consoles; there has been substantial growth in the sales of other gaming-related goods, such as laptops and peripherals.

This trend is likely to continue as more players seek to upgrade their equipment to fully experience the game.

JD (NASDAQ:JD).com has similarly benefited from the game’s success, with a notable increase in searches and sales for gaming hardware.

The platform has capitalized on this trend by hosting live-streams focused on hardware that complements Black Myth: Wukong, such as Alienware laptops and PS5 consoles. JD.com’s emphasis on high-spec gaming equipment positions it well to capture ongoing demand driven by the game​.

Huya (NYSE:HUYA), a leading game live-streaming platform, has seen a dramatic increase in viewership and engagement due to Black Myth: Wukong. The game has become the most-viewed title on the platform, with millions of users tuning in to watch gameplay.

This increase in traffic has not only boosted ad revenue but also increased tipping, with Black Myth: Wukong becoming the most tipped single-player game in the platform’s history.

This engagement is likely to sustain as the game remains a popular topic within the gaming community.

The game’s cultural impact extends beyond gaming into tourism. Several locations in Shanxi, which are featured in the game, have reported significant increases in tourism, with some sites seeing ticket sales triple.

This surge in interest is expected to benefit online travel agencies (OTAs) like Trip.com (HK:9961)and Meituan, which offer services related to travel and local experiences.

As more players seek to visit these in-game locations, these platforms are likely to see a boost in bookings and related services​.



