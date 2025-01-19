Stock playbook for Trump's second term: Top sector winners and losers

Investors brace for a bumpy ride as President-elect Donald Trump’s second term gets underway on Monday, bringing the promise of significant policy shifts — including lighter regulation and tax cuts.

Those two priorities have Wall Street upbeat, while cooling inflation and strong earnings have also fueled investor optimism. This past week, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) clocked its best weekly performance since the election. Since Nov. 5, the S&P 500 has climbed 3.6%.

Yet some areas of the market could be at risk, as Trump’s unpredictable approach is largely expected to trigger market volatility.

In recent weeks, I’ve spoken with several top CEOs and Wall Street analysts about what Trump 2.0 means for businesses and investors. Here’s what they told me about the incoming administration’s expected impact across various sectors.

Winning trades under Trump: Financials, industrials, airlines, crypto

Financials

Financials is viewed as a top trade as investors bet on looser regulation and increased M&A activity. Just this week, the nation’s largest banks reported a surge in corporate profits.

"There has been a meaningful shift in CEO confidence, particularly following the results of the US election," Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon said on the bank’s earnings call. “It feels like we have a tailwind going into 2025."

Meanwhile, JPMorgan (JPM) CFO Jeremy Barnum cited a “significant amount of increase of optimism in the overall environment,” telling reporters following the bank’s earnings results that “we’re in an animal-spirits moment right now.”

“We need to have a more level, less volatile regulatory environment,” Chris Whalen, chairman of Whalen Global Advisors, told me on Yahoo Finance’s Morning Brief. “Having banks manage their business on whether or not [Senator] Elizabeth Warren is going to attack them or not is absurd. You can't run a business that way.”

Gabelli Funds portfolio manager Mac Sykes expects lighter oversight of the banking industry to be a catalyst for the group, telling Yahoo Finance that deregulation will “benefit the banks.”

“There was a 10% hit that was coming [from Basel III endgame], and that probably will go to neutral,” Sykes said. He also added that increased M&A within the sector will allow smaller players to take advantage of synergies, an outcome that’s being “underappreciated by investors.”

Industrials

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie told me last month that the industrial sector is gaining confidence after months of contraction, adding “several companies are expecting better growth in 2025 … It’s only a matter of time before it happens.”

